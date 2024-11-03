Nvwm LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $111.94. 4,554,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.