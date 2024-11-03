Nvwm LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $943.41. The stock had a trading volume of 985,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,707. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.48 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $896.89 and a 200 day moving average of $804.01. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

