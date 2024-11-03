Nvwm LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3,136.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,358,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,381,721. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

