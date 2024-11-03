Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

