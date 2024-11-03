Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 155.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.