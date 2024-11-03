Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

