Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,283,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

