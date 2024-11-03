Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

