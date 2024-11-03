Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 355 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 433.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.86. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

