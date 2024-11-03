Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 131 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 19.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,899,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,266.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,945,801.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,909.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,899,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,825 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,266.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,107 shares of company stock worth $12,275,914. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $345.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

