Non-Playable Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $203.34 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $203.34 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,413.88 or 0.99681740 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.52 or 0.99207682 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,265,919,618.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.02658389 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,926,231.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

