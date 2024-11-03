Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.24 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 530551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.96).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Nexteq Stock Down 1.4 %
Nexteq Company Profile
Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteq
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.