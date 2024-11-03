Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.24 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 530551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.97.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

