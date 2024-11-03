NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 374.23, a current ratio of 374.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.