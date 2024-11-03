New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.19.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

ALL stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.