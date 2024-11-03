New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,746 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

