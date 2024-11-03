New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $33,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.66 and its 200-day moving average is $169.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.