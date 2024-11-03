New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.2 %

WING opened at $296.94 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.54 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.