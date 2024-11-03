New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,354 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance were worth $35,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.83. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

In other Reliance news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

