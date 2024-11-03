New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.91.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

