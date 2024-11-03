New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEU opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.