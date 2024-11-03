New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.5% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

