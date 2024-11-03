New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys 205 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

