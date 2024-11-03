Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,916.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $712.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.10 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

