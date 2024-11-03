Needham & Company LLC Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $52.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $650,294. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

