Needham & Company LLC Boosts Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $48.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

