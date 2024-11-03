Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.36.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,364.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,373,165.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,940 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

