Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.36. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,373,165.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,608,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,576.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,894.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

