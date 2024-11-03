National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Reduced by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,637 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period.

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

