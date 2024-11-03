National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$44.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.81.

X opened at C$43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.10. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.92. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

