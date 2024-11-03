Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

