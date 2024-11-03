MXC (MXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.09 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $1.07 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,999.04 or 0.99687091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,648.62 or 0.99180818 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00504875 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $738,945.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

