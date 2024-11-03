Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.89. 1,098,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.45 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

