Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

