Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Herbalife Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $789.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. Analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 692,800 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 2,879,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 500,876 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 11.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 323,969 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

