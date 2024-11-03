Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.