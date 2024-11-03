Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 12,147 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,270 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 286,450 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 713,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Popular by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 708,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 449,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

