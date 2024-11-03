Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $27.16 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $176.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.