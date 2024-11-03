Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

