Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $25.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.
MNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 161,659 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Shares of MNMD stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
