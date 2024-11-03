MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $300.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.88.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

