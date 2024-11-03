Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $705.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $645.00 to $705.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on META. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $567.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $308.33 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.99 and a 200-day moving average of $513.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,993 shares of company stock valued at $133,271,982. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,724.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.