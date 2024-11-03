Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $641.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $652.00 to $641.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $567.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $308.33 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.99 and a 200-day moving average of $513.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,993 shares of company stock valued at $133,271,982. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

