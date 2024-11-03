Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 67,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 22,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Meituan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Meituan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.