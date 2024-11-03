Maxim Group Cuts Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target to $8.00

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Emerald Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.39. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

