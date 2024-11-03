Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

MAR opened at $260.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.