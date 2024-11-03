Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Financial Review

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maplebear and CBD of Denver”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.21 billion 3.64 -$1.62 billion ($19.79) -2.26 CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBD of Denver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52 CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maplebear and CBD of Denver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Maplebear currently has a consensus price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and CBD of Denver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear -52.21% -49.98% -38.81% CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maplebear beats CBD of Denver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CBD of Denver

(Get Free Report)

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.