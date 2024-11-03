Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$51.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.8948171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MG

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.