Macquarie Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.04 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

