LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $86.56. 2,468,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

