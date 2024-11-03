Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for about 1.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Melius started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,068. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

